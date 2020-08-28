HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- We’ll kick off the last weekend in August on a wet note.
Friday brought a mixture of sun and clouds, but that will change going into the weekend.
Clouds roll in overnight, leading to showers and potential thunderstorms to start the day on Saturday.
"Tomorrow, we’ll be dealing with several weather features that will bring unsettled weather to the state," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
A a cold front approaches on Saturday evening, it’ll interact with the remnants of Laura.
Ahead of the front there will be a southerly flow of very humid air.
The result of this combination will be showers and thunderstorms.
Due to this, Channel 3 has launched an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds possible. Plus, torrential downpours could lead to localized flash flooding.
Highs will be near 80 degrees, and dew points will rise into the low and middle 70s.
"It'll feel tropical outside," DePrest said, adding that this will be a situation that will need monitoring.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday evening until the cold front passes through.
After midnight, the humidity will drop and temperatures will dip to near 60 by dawn.
Sunday is the pick of the weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies and low humidity.
The air will be seasonably warm with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.
Monday looks like it’ll be a great day, with plenty of sunshine and dry air.
Highs will range from 75 to 80 degrees.
The next chance for rain and possible storms comes Tuesday.
