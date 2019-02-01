HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Following a day of record-breaking cold, a warming trend gets underway on Friday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the sky on Friday morning may be clear, but temperatures are in the single digits and low-teens.
The wind is also expected to lessen.
"Fortunately, the cold weather will begin to moderate [Friday] afternoon with temperatures about 10 degrees higher than they were [Thursday,]" Haney said.
High temperatures should range between 18 and 25 degrees.
By Friday night, they'll drop back into the single digits and low-teens.
Saturday, Groundhog Day, may features some partial cloudiness, but no precipitation is expected.
"Temperatures will finally climb above freezing in parts of the state with highs 30 to 35," Haney said.
Lows for Saturday night will be in the upper teens and 20s.
Temps continue to climb on Sunday with highs near 40 degrees.
"Light rain or showers are expected to develop Monday night and it should last into early Tuesday morning," Haney said.
However, temperatures will continue to rise close to 50 degrees on both days.
