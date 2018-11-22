NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Workers from Southern Connecticut Gas repaired a gas leak on Chapel Street in New Haven on Thursday morning.
An official said the gas leak was first reported around 6 a.m.
The main meter for an apartment complex at 1245 Chapel Street was leaking gas from a pressure valve due to the cold weather, according to a fire official.
Gas was shut off while the meter was repaired.
Police officers closed part of Chapel Street off between Park Street and Howe Street.
