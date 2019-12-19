CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A blast of arctic air gripped the state on Thursday and made for some bitterly cold conditions.
Gov. Ned Lamont activated the state's cold weather protocol.
Experts also reminded homeowners to keep an eye on their pipes and takes steps to prevent them from freezing.
Those steps include keeping the heat at an adequate level, leaving faucets open and leaving cabinet doors open to allow heat to reach the pipes.
If pipes do freeze, experts recommend using a hair dryer or hot water to try and thaw them.
They warn not to use an oven as a heating source and never use charcoal or gas grills inside.
Many people use space heaters, but there are warnings that go with them too: Use them with care and keep them away from anything that could catch fire.
Animal advocates also advised pet owners to bring their pets indoors.
Triple A also sought to remind drivers to keep some safety essentials in their vehicles. It said it is expecting a high volume of calls on Thursday for dead batteries.
With wind chills potentially hitting negative values, warming shelters have opened in cities and towns around the state. See a list here.
