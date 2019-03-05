HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The big weather story for the rest of the week is the colder-than-normal temperatures.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the state will see a reprieve from precipitation over the next few days; however, the state is stuck with a winter chill.
"For [Tuesday], after starting out in the teens, highs will range from 25 to 30 degrees and a northwesterly breeze will make it feel even colder," Haney said. "Expect a wind chill in the teens during the afternoon."
More of the same is in store for Wednesday.
"Morning lows will be in the teens with afternoon highs in the 20s to near 30," Haney said. "We'll hit rock bottom with temperatures going into the single digits early Thursday morning."
The record for March 7 is -6 from 2003.
Haney believes it will not be broken.
"So while it will be cold, it won't be cold enough to set a record," he said.
There may be some snow showers both Tuesday and Wednesday, but the state should remain storm free through the end of the week.
"Friday, highs may climb to the mid-30s," Haney said. "While milder relatively speaking, that's still about 10 degrees below normal."
Temps should warm into the 40s by Saturday; beforehand however, there could be some light snow on Saturday morning.
Rain also appears likely for Sunday afternoon.
