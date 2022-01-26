WATERFORD (WFSB) - A blast from the Artic and the cold temps it brings has closed one Covid test site in Waterford Wednesday.
The testing site here at the Crystal Mall has been shut down today due to frigid weather but is slated to be back open tomorrow afternoon.
This is important because even though our state’s overall Covid numbers are moving in the right direction—there are some new challenges on the horizon.
Home tests the state recently distributed could be really going forward because scientists have discovered a new version of the omicron variant which has been dubbed as stealth omicron because it has proven difficult to detect in PCR tests.
The new version appears to have similar traits to the original omicron variant such as its apparent ability to evade preexisting immunity from both vaccinations and the virus itself.
There are only three known cases of stealth omicron in the u-s but it appears to be spreading—European researchers say it has been detected in 40 countries around the world.
Right now scientists are working to learn more about this new version of the omicron variant
