HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It won't feel much like spring this weekend, as gusty winds have ushered in much cooler air into the state.
Despite bright sunshine expected on Saturday, highs will only be in the 40s to near 50 degrees.
However, the colder air will really settle into the state Saturday night.
"The mercury will dip solidly into the 20s with some teens likely in the normally colder locations," said Meteorologist Mike Cameron.
Much of the same is expected on Sunday -- plenty of sunshine, but highs only in the mid-40s.
The wind will be lighter though.
For Monday, it's a tale of two models.
A storm will move into the state after the morning commute, likely bringing wet snow and rain late morning and throughout the afternoon.
Rain and snow will continue Monday night and it will linger into Tuesday morning.
As of Saturday, the European Model is forecasting more snow than rain for Monday, especially inland. Snowfall totals could range between 1 and 5 inches.
However, the GFS model is forecasting very little snow.
After the storm, Tuesday will bring some partial clearing with temperatures in the 50s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.