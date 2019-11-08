HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A strong wind will usher in the coldest air of the season throughout the day and tonight.
Despite a mostly sunny sky on Friday, temperatures will only rise into the 30s and possibly near 40 degrees, Meteorologist Scot Haney said.
“Wind gusts to 40 mph are possible and the wind chill will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day,” Haney said.
Friday night, the wind will gradually subside under a clear sky.
This will allow temperatures to drop into the teens to lower 20s overnight.
“This will result in a hard freeze and record cold is quite possible by tomorrow morning,” Haney said.
This could be record-breaking cold. The record low for the Greater Hartford Area for Nov. 9 is 19 degrees, set in 2003. The record low for Bridgeport is 22 degrees, set in 1971.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and cold, with temperatures around 40 degrees.
Lows Saturday night will range from 25 to 35 across the state.
It’ll be partly to mostly sunny on Sunday, but a rain or wet snow shower is possible.
However, most of the day will be dry and temperatures will reach between 48 and 55 degrees.
The next chance for any wet or white weather is Tuesday when a coastal storm could move into the state.
“It is still too early to get specific, but there is the potential for rain and/or snow. As is often the case, the models are not in agreement with the storm track. We will keep you updated over the coming days since this storm could have a high impact on the state,” Haney said.
Any precipitation will end Tuesday night as temperatures plummet into the teens. The wind chill could drop to zero or below.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.