COLEBROOK, CT (WFSB) - State police are looking for a man from Colebrook who has been missing for more than a week.
Troopers said 64-year-old Andrew Gahura was reported missing on April 9.
They issued a Silver Alert.
They described him as standing 5'9" tall and weighing about 190 pounds.
He has brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on Gahura's whereabouts is asked to contact North Canaan police at 860-626-1840.
