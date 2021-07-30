(WFSB) – Two local breweries are teaming up on a collaboration beer raising the awareness of women in the beer industry.
Courtney Zieller met with Heather Wilson – owner of Hop Culture Farms in Colchester to talk about the project.
The idea for the beer came from incidents that were posted on social media about sexual harassment aimed at female brewers and workers. Zieller first spoke to Wilson about the posts.
“there was a brave woman, Brianne, who works at Notch Brewing, which is in Salem, Massachusetts,” Wilson said. “It was a simple Instagram post talking about or asking women, “have you ever felt marginalized or had experienced sexual harassment within the industry?” and thousands of women came forward and it was from as simple as, “people don’t think I can be a brewer because I’m a woman” to blatant sexual harassment that it started a nationwide movement bringing awareness to sexual harassment and marginalization of women within the craft beer industry.”
The movement is growing now as well.
“I think it’s growing, and I think it’s, allowing or asking for people to look within their own taprooms, within their own small communities to say, “how can we do better? What is the culture of our taprooms and how do we treat our women within the four walls of our businesses?” and I think it’s important and it’s a worthy cause to bring light to,” Wilson said.
Wilson said Labyrinth Brewing in Manchester contacted her about a collaboration saying they strongly supported women in the brewing industry and wanted to partner to make a beer celebrating this. Wilson said the brewers at Labyrinth complemented their beer and really stepped up to the table.
“It’s men like this that we need in the industry – they are undyingly supportive of women and want to put their money where their mouth is and really do something to bring awareness to the situation,” Wilson said.
Adam DeLaura, one of the owners of Labyrinth Brewing joined Zieller next and spoke about the collaboration.
“Heather makes amazing beer, so we figured, “let’s see if we can get her on board and see if we can get her perspective and, you know, put something cool together that empowers a female owned brewery, but also helps women in the industry,” DeLaura said.
“So the beer is an IPA,” DeLaura said. “One of the cool things is that Hop Culture is a farm brewery, so we used some of the cascade hops that Heather and her crew grow on her farm to add some flavor to the beer itself.
DeLaura described the beer as a juice bomb – something you can have on a hot summer day with – with a moderate ABV.
DeLaura said the idea for the label, which features a female brewer swinging a baseball bat breaking a glass window was an idea the brewers discussed.
“It was mostly Heather’s idea - you know, the whole breaking through the glass ceiling kind of concept,” he said.
Proceeds from the sale of the beer will go to help victims of abuse and domestic violence, DeLaura said. The money will go to the Interval House in Hartford.
Cheers!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.