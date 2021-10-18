NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New technology training opportunities will be available for people in Connecticut thanks to the state's collaboration with Amazon Web Services.
Connecticut State Colleges and Universities president Terrence Cheng and Gov. Ned Lamont announced the collaboration on Monday at Gateway Community College in New Haven.
Lamont said the goal is to train more than 2,000 residents by 2024 for careers in cloud computing.
Through the initiative, all CSCU community colleges and universities will be able to offer courses and certificates that align with skills needed to pursue in-demand careers in technical fields. The schools will also work with interested high schools to provide access to cloud computing curricula.
“We know that a workforce rich in tech talent is one of the keys to Connecticut’s future economic success,” Lamont said. “This initiative is an important step toward ensuring our residents are prepared for high-tech, 21st century jobs, and that our employers have access to the skilled employees necessary to compete and thrive.”
The AWS Academy program will provide CSCU institutions with curricula that prepares students for industry-recognized AWS certifications and in-demand cloud jobs, Lamont explained. Educators at participating institutions have already started receiving instructor training taught by AWS experts to prepare to deliver courses to students. Students will be able to access cloud computing training at CSCU institutions as well as connect to self-paced online training courses and labs from AWS. In the near future, CSCU will enable students to purse AWS certifications as part of their degree programs.
“We know that CSCU institutions are a key component of Connecticut’s workforce pipeline,” Cheng said. “This collaboration with AWS is an important tool as we work to expand the state’s pool of tech talent and help create pathways for residents toward exciting careers in cloud computing.”
“This is a perfect example of our community college and workforce development ecosystem listening to the demands of employers and quickly developing curriculum that will get people back to work, and back to work quickly,” said Dr. Kelli Vallieres, Connecticut’s chief workforce officer. “This tech education initiative with AWS is a fantastic way to equip unemployed or underemployed individuals with the skills they need to earn a high-quality job, fast.”
More information about AWS Academy can be found here.
