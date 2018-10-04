WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crews are excavating in an area where a blockage flooded a West Hartford neighborhood with raw sewage.
The Metropolitan District Commission told Channel 3 that it figured out what caused a backup on Linbrook Road.
"Bypass pumping is continuing, and MDC crews, in concert with our contractor, have confirmed via CCTV camera and partial man entry that the sewer pipe liner has collapsed approximately 4 foot upstream of the manhole opposite 55 Linbrook," said Kerry Martin, assistant to the chief executive officer, MDC. "This collapsed liner is the cause of the blockage."
The road remains closed to thru traffic. Only local traffic from North Main Street to the west loop of Montclair Drive is allowed.
"MDC’s contractor had begun the excavation process and once complete, they should be able to determine the extent of the repair and develop an estimated timeline for completion," Martin said.
Martin estimated that at least the excavation should be completed later in the day on Thursday.
He said the MDC is coordinating with contractors to restore basic services like electricity, hot water heaters and other things, at the affected properties.
"At this time, normal sewer service has been established to all properties," Martin said. "Additionally, driveway ramps have been installed over the bypass discharge lines to allow residents access from their driveways to the street."
Crews are now working to determine the length of the pipe that needs to be replaced.
Some neighbors said they chose to spend the night in a hotel because the smell and damage were so bad.
"We saw like 5 feet of water in the street. Very surprising," said Tom McCue, a neighbor. "We have a very good sub pump and an automatic shut off for our sewer system."
McCue said he was one of the lucky neighbors. His system helped keep dirty water from infiltrating his home.
"The water kept rising and it looked like there was a blockage," he said. "We were lucky. A lot of our neighbors had a lot of water in their basements."
Water continues to be constantly pumped out and rerouted around the blocked pipe.
In video viewers can see only on Channel 3, an MDC worker was lowered into the sewage pipe to try and find the blockage.
The MDC said the water remained high at the time, so they later had to send a camera down with the same goal.
The clogged pipe sent hundreds of gallons raw sewage into people's homes on Wednesday.
Basements were pumped out for hours.
"We kind of pulled together to find the people who had basement problems and start bailing out basements," said Paul Witinski, who was impacted by the sewage. "You still got to bail out your basement, you’re not going to let sewage fill 4 feet of your basement."
The cleanup effort is expected to continue.
"This work will be ongoing [Thursday], with the goal of making the properties habitable and getting families back in their homes as soon as possible," Martin said.
As for now, four families will remain in hotels on Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.