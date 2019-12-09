"When I say that this woman was kind and smart and talented, I can't emphasize it enough," King said. "It's very upsetting when you get this kind of news and just another reminder to us about how we live our lives and how important your health is. She really was one of a kind."
Former anchor and friend, Al Terzi said D'Ascenzo was always a class act, but D'Ascenzo was more than a co-worker to him, she was a friend.
"She was real,” said Terzi. “She was who she appeared to be, and she took her job very seriously. She walked into a room or an auditorium and people moved towards her and wanted to be close to her. That's something you earn, and she earned it big time.”
For 33 years, D'Ascenzo was a part of so many lives, doing what she did best – telling stories.
Lt. J. Paul Vance said he got to know D'Ascenzo during one of the worst tragedies of Connecticut’s history – the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
"It’s such a loss for her family but to the people of Connecticut. People invited her into their homes every night."
As a lieutenant with the state police, Lt. J. Paul Vance and D'Ascenzo both had to share terrible news.
But, through it all, as disturbing as it was, D'Ascenzo always held it together.
“She guided Connecticut through tragedy,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal. “Whether it was Sandy Hook or 9/11, she did so with fortitude grace and courage.”
“She encouraged people to be their best and to always be giving, kind human beings.”
D'Ascenzo always liked pleasing others. When WFSB had to do mandatory tower work on its antenna over the summer, loyal Channel 3 fan David Babin couldn’t get Channel 3 with his antenna on his 15-year-old television set.
With the Surprize Squad, Channel 3 gave David a new and bigger TV, and D'Ascenzo wanted to surprise David.
Former WFSB co-anchor and a big fan of our D'Ascenzo, Gerry Brooks made a video from Mexico to express his condolences.
“No matter where you've gone, no matter what we do, we are still a family and now a family united in mourning," Brooks said.
D'Ascenzo’s death has been especially devastating for Dennis House.
“To me she was a sister. She was my TV wife, we were never bored of each other. We worked together for 25 years, we would even take breaks together.”
Dennis knew D'Ascenzo better than most. He admired her a journalist and as a person. D'Ascenzo was also a mentor. She always took time to get to know interns and new employees.
“She was never afraid to sit down with someone and say, ‘can I give you a little advice?’”
The Channel 3 family is still in shock as D'Ascenzo took great care of herself. We are all asking, ‘how could this happen?’
“We both considered ourselves healthy and would live a long life together,” said Dennis. “We used to say this isn't a coal mine, we could work here a long time. I don't know how I am going to get along without her.”
Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.