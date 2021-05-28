NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The son of fallen New Haven firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr. celebrated his first birthday with members of the fire department.
In a post on Facebook, New Haven Fire Dept Engine 6, Truck 4 & Emergency 3 “Dixwell" threw Oliver Torres a first birthday party.
The post said while the department experienced a tragedy, they “will honor his [Torres’] family.”
Photos posted showed Oliver spending time with the firefighters while enjoying some cake and presents.
Torres Jr., known as “Rico,” lost his life while battling a fire early in the morning on May 13.
Those who knew him said Torres Jr. always wanted to be a firefighter. Before his death, he was just shy of reaching two years with the department.
He left behind a wife, Oliver and another baby on the way.
