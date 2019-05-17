(WFSB/CBS News) -- According to a report put out by the Wall Street Journal, the College Board is planning to assign an adversity score to every student who takes the SATs.
This is reportedly in an effort to try to capture the social and economic background of students.
In an interview on CBS This Morning, College Board CEO David Coleman said the standardized test, right now, doesn't measure what students have overcome in their personal lives.
The “adversity score” would be added to the profile of every college applicant who takes the exam.
"What the SAT is a valid measure of your achievement: what have you learned in reading and math, how ready you are for college," Coleman said on "CBS This Morning." "But what it doesn't measure alone is, it doesn't measure what you've overcome--the situation that you achieved that in."
Should a student’s background be taken into account as part of his/her SAT score?
According to the Wall Street Journal, 50 schools received the scores as part of a beta test last year. Approximately 150 more colleges are expected to see them this fall.
The College Board is a New York-based non-profit that is in charge of overseeing the SAT.
This effort comes after the college admissions scandal, involving dozens of parents, including celebrities, who are charged with paying large sums of money to help their students get into college.
