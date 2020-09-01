NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Many Connecticut colleges and universities have reopened this fall and some students are back to college life, which is much different than in years past.
Some campuses are using data to contain COVID-19.
At some universities like Central Connecticut State University, they’ve reassigned staff members to become contact tracers. It’s all in an effort to stop the spread.
Other universities are doing the same.
Quinnipiac University undergraduate students started remote classes last week and in-person classes start on Monday. They currently have no cases of COVID-19.
“We’ve tested students before they came to campus and if they’re positive, we’ve asked them not to come, tested all of our students remotely,” said Dr. David Hill, Professor of Medical Sciences.
QU isn’t allowing visitors on campus. Contact tracing is helping them contain the virus and 20 staff members have been assigned to contact trace.
If a student is diagnosed with COVID-19, they work to figure out who the student came in contact with.
“It’s someone getting the name of the student, talking to the student and understanding where they’ve been since they’ve been symptomatic or if they just developed symptoms a couple of days before they’ve been symptomatic,” Dr. Hill said.
In New Britain at CCSU, they’ve expanded their contact tracing. Twelve staff members are part of it and another six are currently training to become contact tracers.
Most work on campus four days per week. CCSU has also set up a hotline for COVID-19 information and resources. The data collected is kept at each school.
Last week, there were three confirmed cases at CCSU. One student didn’t’ move on campus and 22 commuter students were diagnosed.
At UConn, there have been 59 confirmed cases on the Storrs campus and 18 commuter students were diagnosed.
QU also released a symptom checker app, which is on student’s phones and is a easy way for students and staff to check and report symptoms of COVID-19.
