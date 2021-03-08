HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Starting a career can be stressful enough, but imagine trying to do it with huge parts of the economy shut down.
That’s what happened to the Class of 2020. So, how did they do in the job market?
It depends on if the student had a job offer before they graduated. If so, that offer likely stayed on the table. Companies wanted to make sure they kept bringing in new talent.
But those who graduated without a job in hand had a difficult time.
“I was always used to always being on the go,” said Ashley Gittens.
Ashely Gittens was like most college seniors. Doing everything she could to prepare for the next step, but then, much of the economy came to a halt in the spring of 2020 and so did Gittens job search.
Many experts were worried this could be the case for the Class of 2020 with no one knowing what the future held.
“Make no mistake, this is probably the most terrible job market that a student can graduate into over maybe two or three lifetimes,” said Umesh Ramakrishnan, co-CEO of Kingsley Gate Partners.
It turns out for many graduates the pandemic was only a minor speed bump.
According to UConn’s Center for Career Development, 60 percent of graduated found jobs within six months and another 25 percent went on to grad school.
Companies were reluctant to rescind offers and risk losing candidates to other jobs, but things were different for students who graduated without an offer.
“It was that group of students that didn’t have jobs by the time they graduated that it was just a little bit more difficult for them,” Ramakrishnan said.
That’s the boat Gittens found herself in.
“I found so many internships and jobs, and I applied, but then the freeze happened,” Gittens said.
She says she got no responses for much of 2020. Only recently did she start getting calls back from employers and then two months ago, she got a remote part-time job in her desired field of human resources.
“My mom is a nurse, so she did suggest I go back to school to be a nurse,” Gittens said.
Internships remain scarce, making it hard for the Class of 2021 to build their resumes.
UConn created its own program where students can learn those same skills. The school’s Career Center is also advising patience.
The head of the Career Center also said more graduates than normal took jobs in Connecticut. Local companies were still hiring, and graduates were reluctant to move elsewhere during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.