NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A college in New London canceled classes through the weekend because of the flu.
Mitchell College sent out a letter to faculty and students that said a number of students tested positive for the flu and as a result, it had to initiate a protocol to minimize exposure to the virus.
Read the complete letter here.
It canceled classes from Thursday through Monday. Classes are set to resume on Tuesday.
The cancellation also applied to school-sanctioned events.
Information about sports games and practices would come from the sports department.
"We hope the extra few days of limited exposure to others will decrease the cases of flu in our community," the college said in the letter. "It is our hope that this proactive measure will also enable us to take preventative measures in our facilities in efforts to avoid further spread."
The college said that students who chose to stay on campus should take safety precautions, such as constant handwashing and the disinfecting of living spaces.
Health and wellness services would not be available over the weekend, the college said.
