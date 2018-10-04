(WFSB) - The race for Connecticut’s 29th District, which includes Newington, Wethersfield and Rocky Hill, is a seat left open by veteran State Representative Tony Guerrera.
He took a shot at state Senate.
One of those running is a college student, but young candidates are not that unusual these days.
This year, another college student from UConn ran for state Senate.
Andrew Lanciotto who is running for state representative says young voices are important.
Lanciotto may not look like your average college student and he really isn't.
After he graduates with a finance degree, he's hoping to be a state legislator.
"I wanted to make sure there was a younger voice and that we could make a difference here,” said Lanciotto.
Lanciotto is 21 and a senior at Central Connecticut State University.
He won the Republican primary and considers himself a moderate.
He supports President Trump, but not on everything and unlike the GOP candidate for governor, Bob Stefanwoski, who is promising to get rid of the state income tax, Lanciotto doesn't think that's realistic given the huge budget deficit.
"It doesn't come without consequences. When you cut something that big because 10 billion dollars just doesn't go missing,” said Lanciotto.
This year, another college student took a shot at running for office. Tyler Flannigan, a freshman at UConn, ran for state Senate but lost in the GOP primary.
Lanciotto is running against Democrat Kerry Wood for the 29th District.
"Business experience is key. We need less politicians running and more people from the community,” said Wood.
Wood is new to politics. She is a businesswoman who runs a commercial real estate company.
She was hired to bring businesses into some new developments in Rocky Hill.
The state needs jobs and her focus is on helping small businesses making it more affordable for companies and residents.
"We have learned from our past that throwing money at large corporations just isn't working. We need to focus on small businesses,” Wood said.
Wood says she has a lot for respect for younger candidates and that it’s encouraging to see them involved in politics, but she feels her experience working with businesses is what the state needs.
