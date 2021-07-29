HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – College students are joining health leaders in an effort to educate residents about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Quinnipiac University’s Public Health College Corps walked through some Hartford neighborhoods on Thursday, offering information about the COVID-19 vaccine, along with the city’s community health workers.
QU has partnered with the state Department of Public Health to recruit, educate, and deploy undergraduate and graduate students to municipalities across the state to expand the education outreach efforts.
Fourteen members of the College Corps are working with Hartford’s Department of Health and Human Services for the rest of the summer, adding to the approximately 20 community health workers and canvassers who have been doing door to door vaccine outreach in Hartford since the spring.
The College Corps is active in other communities across the state, including New Haven.
On Thursday, the students headed to New Haven’s Goffe Park to engage with the community and share facts about the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I think just having people that look like you, even from your community. I know me, speaking Spanish, people who also spoke Spanish were also so much more receptive to getting vaccinated because we spoke the same language, I know where you’re coming from,” said Yale Senior Coral Ortiz.
Ortiz is a New Haven native and is one of the more than 100 students who will spread out over the next few weeks in what’s being described as 10 socially vulnerable cities where the vaccination rate is low.
“A lot of distrust, a lot of mistrust has been proliferated around the community, so people need to come back to people who have a really ethical and connection to people, familiar faces, telling them the vaccine is okay,” said Tyler Jenkins, a senior at Wesleyan University.
It’s not just familiar faces, buts also a similar age. The College Corps has a mission that’s all about increasing outreach and distribution, while focusing on those ages 18-24.
“Right now, we’re sitting at about 63% of eligible populations have their first dose and we’re really trying to reach 70% possibly even more with the Delta variant and with back to school we’re really trying to target the student population as that is the lowest rate right now,” said Megan Casey, New Haven’s Public Health Emergency Public Response coordinator.
The program, which started this week, runs through Aug. 20.
