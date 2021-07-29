HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – College students are joining health leaders in an effort to educate residents about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Quinnipiac University’s Public Health College Corps will be walking through some Hartford neighborhoods, offering information about the COVID-19 vaccine, along with the city’s community health workers.
A news conference is slated for 11:30 a.m. on Thursday to provide information about their efforts.
QU has partnered with the state Department of Public Health to recruit, educate, and deploy undergraduate and graduate students to municipalities across the state to expand the education outreach efforts.
Fourteen members of the College Corps are working with Hartford’s Department of Health and Human Services for the rest of the summer, adding to the approximately 20 community health workers and canvassers who have been doing door to door vaccine outreach in Hartford since the spring.
