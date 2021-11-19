HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Mental health has taken a huge toll since the pandemic began, causing a rise in burnout, including college students.
Ashley Pelletier is in Quinnipiac University's accelerated dual-degree track. She is earning her bachelor's and master's in journalism in just four years.
"So, I’m taking at least one or two more classes than most of the people in my cohort," said Pelletier.
That's on top of her duties with the Quinnipiac Chronicle.
If the workload wasn't stressful enough, the pandemic made sure to push her over the edge.
"I have a lot of health anxiety and so a pandemic added a whole new level of stress that I’ve never dealt with before," said Pelletier.
She even wrote about it for a story with the paper last spring.
Pelletier said, "I just don't care about anything if I’m feeling burnt out. I get like knots in my stomach when it happens and my migraines from my medication were getting a lot worse."
Her burnout continues to persist, and the adjustment back to campus has been tough.
"You look around you and people are acting like it's normal but it's not and it's really frustrating because we're acting like there hasn't been two years of thousands of people dying. We're pretending we didn't just deal with national and generational trauma," said Pelletier.
Doctor Ariela Reder is the Director of Counseling Services at Quinnipiac.
She said the pandemic has only exacerbated anxiety and depression in college students, both are big contributors to burnout.
Reder added the transition back to campus has been tough for many students, whether it be their third year like Pelletier, or first year.
“It's already a difficult transition, it would be for any student going from high school, living at home, to being on-campus. Now, we add into that, having to maneuver and manage interacting with peers and professors and administrators and navigating that social sphere in a very different way," said Reder.
The pandemic has caused a deficit in developing social skills.
"People have been in isolation, forced to be in isolation, really, for so long. Students had to kind of relearn how to study, how to be in class versus via a virtual platform or doing the hybrid. Taking exams again in-person," said Reder.
Students experiencing burnout are recommended to take breaks from their schoolwork if they can.
Do something outdoors like a hike, talk out how you're feeling with family and friends, pick up a new hobby, or at the least give yourself a 20-minute break away from anything school-related.
"Doing something that is different than your schoolwork for just a little bit of time can really enrich your internal experience and really kind of fuel you back so you can kind of do the things you need to do," said Reder.
This is Connor Coar's first year in college.
He said his new friends have been very helpful in making the transition as smooth as it can be.
"They've really been very open to listening if I have to vent or rant about anything or that might be stressing me out just to get it off my chest," said Coar.
Reder said there are simple, proactive steps you can take to prevent burnout.
Like eating three proper meals a day and having a good sleeping schedule.
