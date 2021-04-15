NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- Colleges and universities are starting to make a COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to their students, while at least one university in Connecticut is requiring it.
Before returning to campus in the fall, Wesleyan University is requiring students to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
As of right now, Wesleyan is the only university in the state requiring a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities said its main focus at the moment is setting up vaccine clinics at campuses, with the goal to have students get at least one dose before the semester is done.
However, it is reviewing the idea of a vaccine requirement with state officials.
In the meantime, it’s working to make the vaccines available while looking for ways to encourage people to get their doses.
In fact, Central Connecticut State University is holding a vaccine clinic for all students on Sunday, April 18.
🚨 Important update! CCSU will hold an on-campus COVID19 vaccination clinic open to ALL students this Sunday (4/18) from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. We will administer the Pfizer vaccine. Registration is required. Click here to register and for more details: https://t.co/qIXlCmuhhM 1/3— CCSU (Central) (@CCSU) April 15, 2021
The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and registration is required.
Officials said the Pfizer vaccine will be given out at this clinic.
Some students said on Thursday that they are already vaccinated and weighed in on whether or not they think their peers should do the same.
“It depends how important it is to them. If the school comes back and says that it’s mandatory to get the vaccine, and they look at it and say, ‘Alright, college is where I need to be. I’ll get the vaccine’,” said student Trevor Piecewicz.
Others say they'll do whatever it takes to make full in-person learning possible.
"I’m expecting to meet more people. Actually meet my professors," said student Thomas Amrose.
Others say they aren't sure what they'll do if the vaccine is mandated.
"Whether it’s no side effects, or it’s perfectly fine, or it’s terrible, I just don’t think they have the right to enforce students to get it," said student Jack Cunningham.
The University of Hartford said it's focused on vaccine education and making doses available to students.
“We are closely following the conversation around mandating vaccines and engaging with our peers and partners to share information," said Meagan Fazio, director of Strategic Communication at University of Hartford.
Some other universities in the state have said no decision has been made.
CCSU students can register for a COVID vaccine on campus by clicking here.
