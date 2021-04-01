NEW BRITAIN (WFSB) - Now that vaccine eligibility has expanded - some local universities are planning to host clinics exclusively for students.
There is a high demand now that every adult in the state is eligible for the vaccine.
School officials say they want to make sure it's available to as many students as possible.
"This is what we know as normal now as freshman. We don’t know anything else.," Central Connecticut State University freshman Samantha Chadwick said Thursday.
Basketball practices with masks-- and online classes.
Chadwick says her college experience has been ruled by Covid.
She's hoping to see a normal campus this fall.
"We’ve definitely learned to manage with all the craziness of Covid, but it’s definitely been difficult," she said.
The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system is considering hosting on-campus clinics in May, so the vaccine will be more accessible to students like Chadwick.
"It’s going to be like really convenient because we’re already on campus so we might as well just get it here," CCSU sophomore Kayla Cohen said.
Several other universities are working with local health departments to do the same.
Community Health Center Inc. will be hosting a two-day walk-up clinic for Wesleyan university students later this month.
"We know that a lot of those students are going to be going back home , they are going to be working, they are going to be moving about in the community," Yvette Highsmith, Regional Vice President said.
University of Connecticut students who remain on campus this spring and summer can get vaccinated through their wellness center.
The school says students who return this fall will also get a chance to receive the vaccine.
And Quinnipiac University says in a statement that they are "exploring the possibility of hosting a vaccine clinic on campus for our students before the semester ends on May 7."
"I think everybody should get it- I agree with that," CCSU sophomore Brooke Morabito said.
Some of the campuses have sites for the public - but the closed clinics will be just for students.
Many of the schools are considering using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine-- so students can be fully vaccinated before they leave for summer
