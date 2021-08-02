NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – As college students prepare to return to campus, more institutions are bringing back a mask mandate.

Yale University reinstituted its mask mandate over the weekend.

On Monday, Quinnipiac University said it too will require the community, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face mask inside at all indoor campus spaces.

“Following are the only times it is not needed to wear a face mask: When outdoors; when alone in a private office or a partitioned cubicle/workspace, or in your living space; When eating in dining halls (masks must be worn at all other times in dining halls),” a letter to students said.

Also on Monday, the University of New Haven said based on the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the Dept. of Public Health, and due to the increases in COVID transmission rates, all individuals will be required to wear face coverings when inside any university building, regardless of vaccination status.

UNH officials said they will reassess the need for indoor masks weekly, based on the latest federal and state guidance.

Colleges and universities are not alone in bringing back mask mandates. Many cities and towns across the state are requiring the public to wear a mask or face covering when inside municipal buildings.