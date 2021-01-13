(WFSB) - College campuses will soon be welcoming students back for the spring semester.
Educational institutions continue to adjust because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m feeling nervous/excited,” said Lincy Valeta, a college student.
Valeta just transferred to Central Connecticut State University in New Britain.
She plays the flute and contrabass flute and will be studying music education.
“I’m going to mostly be in-person for these because the ensembles have to be in-person and I’m just really excited to get to meet new people, music students, building that musical little niche,” she said.
At CCSU, about 40-percent of classes will meet in-person while roughly 60 percent will remain virtual.
Students will return on Jan. 19, one week before classes.
This semester, there will be much more testing.
“The minute they get here, they’ll get a rapid test,” explained Sal Cintorino, chief operations officer, CCSU. “Right after their rapid test, they’ll move into their dorms. And they’ll receive another test and they’ll actually receive a third test before school even starts.”
Over on the University of Connecticut campus, students planning to live in the residential halls will be required to test at home before arriving on campus this weekend.
Upon arrival on campus, they’ll be tested again.
“The guidance is clear that more rigorous testing, particularly when you have a new variant of COVID that we feel can spread even faster,” said Eleanor Daugherty, associate vice president and dean of students, UConn. “We’ve got to stay on top of the presence of the virus among our populations, primarily those that are residential.”
One more thing that will be different for UConn students this semester will be that the first two weeks of courses will be fully online.
The roughly 5,000 UConn residential students will be tested weekly.
For universities across the state, mental health also remains a top priority.
“We are using the strength of our mental health team to create support groups for students who are in quarantine, to create spaces to connect and just talk about the reality of increased anxiety that comes with COVID,” Daugherty said.
School administrators said they’re getting creative and the key is making sure students stay connected.
