NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Colleges around the state have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
While some universities are reporting a spike in cases on campus, others say they’re seeing very few.
For some of these outbreaks, contact tracing has really pinpointed where the virus is coming from.
The University of New Haven (UNH) has seen a recent uptick in coronavirus cases.
“In the last few weeks, we've seen an increase and now we are at 100 positive on our campus,” said Summer Johnson McGee, of the University of New Haven.
Cases remained very low until recently.
New numbers released on Monday show in the past seven days there have been 105 coronavirus cases.
On the campus, 67 students are in isolation, and 391 students are in quarantine on campus, while 152 students quarantine off campus.
They think the spike is from off-campus events.
“What we traced it back to through our contact tracing procedures, through some unauthorized off campus gathering and events that took place a couple of weeks ago,” Johnson McGee said.
Meanwhile, at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, they've had just 22 cases since the start of the semester.
“That's both off-campus and on-campus students, but only three had been on campus,” said Dr. David Hill, of Quinnipiac University.
QU required coronavirus testing before students started classes. Since then, they're limiting the number of on campus visitors.
“We’ve been fortunate with all of our planning. I think there’s been five things that have helped us -- leadership, communication, it's been checking symptoms each day, testing, and contact tracing,” Hill said.
As for UNH, they’re proof that contact tracing works.
“There's been no evidence that the virus has been spreading in classrooms, the library, recreation center, we've traced it all back to these social activities,” Johnson McGee said.
UNH will continue with their strict policies. With the rise, they've also moved campus dining to carry out only and classes will be online until further notice.
