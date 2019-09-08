COLLINSVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- Apartment residents are displaced after a fire broke out in a Collinsville home on Saturday evening.
Crews responded to a fire on the first floor of a three-family home on Dunne Ave on Saturday just before 7 p.m.
Public Relations Officer for Town of Canton Volunteer Fire & EMS Department Sylvia Cancela said crews found smoke from the back and side of the building, and extinguished it quickly.
Cancela said smoke and electrical damage prompted firefighters to deem the home uninhabitable.
Crews from the Avon Volunteer Fire Department, Burlington Volunteer Fire Department, New Hartford Fire Department and Simsbury Volunteer Fire Department were called to assist.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Canton’s Fire Marshal.
