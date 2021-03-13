MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Three people had to be taken to the hospital following a crash Saturday afternoon in Manchester.
Preliminary information suggests that a vehicle was attempting to turn onto the I-84 entrance ramp when it collided with a vehicle that was traveling west along the West Middle Turnpike.
The driver of one of the vehicles, a 36-year-old woman, and her two teenage passengers were transported to Hartford Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The 41-year-old female that was behind the wheel of the other vehicle, a Toyota 4RUNNER, did not sustain any significant injuries.
It is unclear if any charges will be filed against either driver.
