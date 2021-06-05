PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash over the weekend.
It happened just before 10:30 Saturday morning at the corner of Norwich, Academy Hill, and Cemetery Roads.
Plainfield Police say a grey 2012 Chevy Equinpox was passing through the intersection when its driver's side was suddenly struck by a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The drivers of both vehicles were subsequently taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries.
The extent of their injuries is not yet known.
The driver of the Jeep, a 65-year-old Brooklyn resident, was determined to be at fault and was issued a verbal warning for failure to obey a traffic signal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.