CLINTON, CT (WFSB) - A crash has closed down I-95 South in Clinton.
Officials said it happened around 2 a.m. between Exits 64 and 63.
One of the vehicles involved was traveling in the opposite direction and collided with another vehicle.
Injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.
State Police anticipate that the roadway will reopen within the next couple of hours.
