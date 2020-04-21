MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Columbia Dental in Manchester is handing out free masks on Wednesday, April 22.
Columbia Dental announce that free masks will be given to everyone, not just patients, on a first-come-first-serve basis at their Manchester office.
Four masks will be given our per vehicle from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Anyone who wishes to get a mask is asked to follow these steps:
- Enter the parking lot at 483 Middle Turnpike West
- Upon entry, an employee will give out four masks per car
- Roll down your window, do not get out of your car
- After getting the masks, please return to Middle Turnpike West
No more than four masks will be given to a car.
