(WFSB) – Columbus Day continues to be a point of contention in cities and towns across the state.
Supporters of the monuments argue that it symbolizes the strength Italian Americans showed in the face of intense discrimination. Critics, however, feel it celebrates a man who caused the suffering of innumerable indigenous people.
After both pro- and anti-Columbus protestors clashed in New Haven, city workers eventually pulled down the Christopher Columbus statue in June that had stood in Wooster Square for decades. Now an empty pedestal sits in the park as a committee mulls what will eventually stand in its place.
A very similar situation played out in Hartford where Mayor Luke Bronin decided to remove the Christopher Columbus statue which had stood near the state’s superior courthouse for 100 years.
New London leaders tore down the statue that had sat in their city as well. The mayor there wanted to do it quietly and quickly to avoid any chaos.
In Middletown, people will only find an empty platform in the spot where the city’s Columbus statue used to stand. The mayor made the decision there after saying he received numerous messages from residents asking him to take it down.
Voters will determine the fate of a statue in Waterbury. Its head was removed by vandals over the summer. A referendum will be on the ballot in November to determine whether or not to fix it or tear it down.
