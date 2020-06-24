NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A team of activists worked to save a Christopher Columbus statue in New Haven's Wooster Square Wednesday morning, but the statue still came down.
The Italian American Heritage Group of New Haven filed an injunction to prevent city leaders from removing the monument.
However, New Haven police told Channel 3 that the statue would be removed on Wednesday morning.
A crew arrived around 11 a.m. preparing to take the statue down, and it took about two hours for the statue to fully come down.
A group of between 40 and 50 people in support of the statue gathered near it around 6 a.m.
A few hours after, protestors who want to see the statue came down arrived, clashing with the Italian American Heritage Group members.
The injunction, which has not yet been approved, was filed on Tuesday in New Haven Court with the goal to protect the statue of Christopher Columbus.
Members of the Italian American Heritage Group of New Haven said they want to make sure no one removes the monument.
"All race, creeds, religions, they all have something to endure from their past so now are we going to take down statues of anywhere affiliated with something that was wrong in the past?" asked Peter Criscuolo, Italian Heritage Group of New Haven. "I mean where does it stop."
Columbus statues became a lightning rod in recent weeks following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while Minneapolis police custody.
Critics said his image is painful to indigenous people and that Columbus was especially cruel to slaves and minorities. Others, however, said although he was not perfect, people can not deny Columbus’s historical importance or the fact that he became a hero to many Italian Americans.
Channel 3 has seen Columbus statues around the country and in Connecticut vandalized in recent weeks.
Over the weekend, someone splattered red paint on the monument in Wooster Square.
Those incidents led some people to argue the statues have become safety issues, but members of the Italian American Heritage Group of New Haven disagree.
The real protection though may come in the form of the injunction.
The group claims the city can’t remove the monument because it’s in a historically protected area.
"I mean where does it stop." It DOESN'T stop. It's not supposed to stop until every statue of every American patriot is torn down and demolished. Then come the book burnings. Then come informants on every block and every office, reporting every instance of "Hate Speech" to the FBI for prosecution. As the Left empties the jails of robbers, rapists, and murderers, it will fill them with "White Supremacists" (i.e. anyone who dissents from the New Order). There is a reason totalitarian regimes always run concentration camps. Terrified Americans will eventually support the arrests. "Stockholm Syndrome" will rule. Communism will eventually become normal. People will first submit, and then enthusiastically support the new regime, just like in Orwell's "1984". We have precious little time left. NOW is the time to speak out against what is being done to us.
You sound paranoid.
Having read histories of the USSR, Cuba, Communist China, and the totalitarian fascist states, I know what can happen and what WILL happen here if the Marxist BLM/Antifa coup succeeds. "Paranoid"? No. Afraid? Yes!
If we take down a statue, that doesn't remove the knowledge from history books. We never took field trips to statues when I was in school, we went to museums. The statue is nothing but a statue. The inscription on the base is probably less than a paragraph, what "history" can you learn from that?
First they tear down the statues. Then they change the history books. The old history is forgotten. Or it becomes a crime to even mention it. “Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.” - George Orwell, "1984"
So, then we should put up statues of General Thomas Gage, right? He was part of our history. Look it up.
Why on earth would we erect a statue to a British General who fought against the US revolution? He is part British history, not American history.
So, then, why do we have statues of Confederate generals in America? They were treasonous to the United States of America and fought against us. Just like the British.
