HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Construction crews removed a Christopher Columbus statue in Hartford on Monday morning.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced earlier this month that the statue in front of the Connecticut Superior Courthouse would be removed.
The monument had been up for nearly 100 years.
Advocates said it was meant to symbolize Italian-Americans who faced intense discrimination.
Bronin released a statement in which he said the city would find another way to honor Italian-Americans.
“In the weeks ahead, I'll be working with the City Council and talking with the family of the sculptor to have the statue moved from city property, and I'll also be working with our Italian-American community in Hartford and throughout the region to find an appropriate way to honor their incredibly important place in Hartford and our nation’s history," Bronin said.
Critics said Columbus's treatment indigenous communities he encountered is not something that should be honored. They also said he had a role in the violent colonization, which came that their expense.
Columbus statues have been coming down across the country and in Connecticut as a result of recent racial tensions.
Monuments in New Haven, New London and Middletown have been removed.
(2) comments
Bronin, another weak leader. Can't wait to see what this brain trust comes up with after spitting on the Italian heritage.
Bronin is a Rhodes Scholar. Where did you receive your "brain trust" from, Yank?
