HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An Early Warning Weather Alert remains in effect for high heat and humidity.
A heat advisory for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties runs through Tuesday evening.
Temperatures reached 94 degrees at Bradley Airport on Monday afternoon.
An air quality alert is also in place until 10 p.m. on Monday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said there could be some isolated thunderstorms across the state as the evening goes on.
Keep an eye on Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Storms will taper off around 10 p.m. on Monday, leaving the sky mostly clear.
"This will all make for good conditions to watch the meteors showers tonight. Both the Southern Delta Aquarids and Alpha Capricornids will be most visible over the Connecticut sky after midnight," DePrest said.
Tuesday looks to feature the same weather conditions, with heat and humidity, and a chance for isolated storms in the afternoon.
"Once we hit 90° tomorrow, we'll officially have our 4th heat wave of the year (all of which have been in the month of July). If we hit 90° tomorrow, we will break the record for the most 90°-degree days in one month. The past record (which we tied today) stands at 17 days in 2016," DePrest said.
A cold front arrives later in the day on Wednesday. It'll bring a chance for rain and storms.
Behind it, we trend a tad cooler and less humid for the start of August.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.