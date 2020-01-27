HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Comcast customers are experiencing phone outages on Monday.
The company said the issue is affecting incoming calls, which are not ringing through to phones.
Pepe’s Pizza posted on Facebook saying that several of their CT locations, including Danbury, West Hartford, and Waterbury has been affected by the outage. The phone lines at those locations are currently down.
Comcast said they are working to fix the issue, but did not give an estimated time of when services will be restored.
