PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - Customers in Plymouth who have Comcast may notice an issue with their service on Monday morning.
The Plymouth School System sent out a notice to parents alerting them that phone service was affected
It said Comcast identified service issues in the town and has technicians working to repair them.
"This is preventing inbound and outbound calls to and from the school buildings," the school system said. "This is affecting other businesses and homes as well."
School officials said Comcast gave them a 2-hour window for repairs to be completed.
Channel 3 has reached out to Comcast for more information on what caused the issue.
