HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Comcast is pushing back its rollout of an internet data cap to late summer following nationwide backlash.
However, Comcast defended the 1.2 terabyte limit and said it only impacts a small percentage of its Xfinity customers.
“One-point-two terabytes is a massive amount of data that enables consumers to video conference for 3,500 hours, watch 1,200 hours of distance learning videos, stream 500 hours of high-definition video content a month, or play more than 34,000 hours of online games," said Kristen L. Roberts, vice president, communications, Comcast – Western New England Region. "Our data plan is structured in a way that the very small percentage of our customers who use more than 1.2 terabytes of monthly data and generate the greatest demand for network development and capacity pay more for their increased usage. For those superusers, we have unlimited data options available.”
Roberts said company is providing customers in their northeast markets with additional time to become familiar with the new plan.
“Customers in these markets now have six months to understand their data usage, and the earliest that the very small percentage of customers who exceed 1.2 TB of data could have any charges due under the plan is Aug. 2021.”
Lawmakers across the country, including in Connecticut, weighed proposals to address the cap.
Customers and lawmakers alike complained that setting a cap during a pandemic when people were forced to work and learn from home was not fair.
Bills began to reflect the cap in January.
