HARTFORD (WFSB) - Comcast has decided to postpone a data cap rate hike until 2022.
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong had objected to implementing the increase during the COID-19 pandemic.
Tong said Thursday, "Delaying this ill-timed data cap until at least 2022 is the right call. I have heard from families across Connecticut who easily exceeded this cap while studying and working remotely. Far from so-called superusers, these were stories from typical Connecticut families trying to stay employed and educate their children during a global pandemic. To raise rates on these families at the very moment they were most reliant on broadband access and least able to pay more was simply unconscionable,” Tong said.
“I thank Comcast leadership for their willingness to listen and compromise, and for keeping lines of communication open with my office over these past several months of discussions," Tong said. "I will continue to monitor this matter closely to ensure all consumers are treated fairly.”
Comcast had announced a plan to charge an additional $10 for each 50 GB increment of data customers use above the 1.2 TB cap, up to as much as $100 per month.
The plan was initially set to go into effect in March. Under pressure from Attorney General Tong and others, Comcast first agreed to delay the plan until July. The plan will now be postponed until 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.