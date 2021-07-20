Styx

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) - The jig is up [and] the news is out at the Big E in West Springfield.

Styx, the legendary rock band, signed on to play a show at the Big E Arena on Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

The show will be sponsored by Truly Hard Seltzer.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, head to the Big E's website here.

