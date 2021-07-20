REO Speedwagon, Styx to play show in CT A couple of rock legends will be taking it on the run to Bridgeport, baby.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) - The jig is up [and] the news is out at the Big E in West Springfield.

Styx, the legendary rock band, signed on to play a show at the Big E Arena on Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

The show will be sponsored by Truly Hard Seltzer.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

