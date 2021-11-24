NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Tweed-New Haven Airport had two new friends greeting passengers as they boarded their flights this morning.
Comfort dogs were there to help ease any flying anxiety, especially with some people flying for the first time since before the pandemic.
K9 officer Indy from Naugatuck and K9 officer Heidi from Yale University were at the boarding gates for Avelo airlines customers.
The dogs were there until around 9 this morning.
