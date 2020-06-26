HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Another comfortable, nice day is on tap to end the week, but changes are in store for the upcoming weekend.
Friday will be seasonably warm with highs in the mid-80s, under a mix of sun and clouds.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said while most of the day will be dry, an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out.
However, a better chance for storms comes on Saturday when the humidity rises again.
“Saturday, a warm front will bring muggier air and a chance for showers by late morning,” Dixon said.
He said by the afternoon and evening hours, in advance of a cold front, there will be a chance for thunderstorms.
“Those that develop could be strong, potentially severe with damaging wind being the primary threat,” Dixon said.
Due to this storm threat, an Early Warning Weather Alert has been declared for Saturday.
For Sunday, you can expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-80s.
An isolated shower or storm is possible, but it won’t be a washout.
“By later in the day, the humidity will start to decrease as drier air filters into the state,” Dixon said.
Next week starts out unseasonably warm on Monday, but cooler air will gradually moved across New England.
Highs will be in the lower 80s on Tuesday.
