HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Wednesday began Phase 2 of the state’s re-opening plan in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That meant businesses with indoor dining, nail salons, gyms, and more were allowed to serve customers, but with some changes.
One restaurant navigating a new normal has been the Wood-N-Tap in Rocky Hill.
It said it has a team of specialists that oversees different facets of re-opening.
Channel 3 spoke with the business's co-owner who said they’re excited to offer not only outdoor dining but also indoor dining starting Wednesday.
Places like bowling alleys, hotels, libraries, and theaters will also be allowed to welcome back customers and guests.
However, like businesses that reopened in May during Phase 1 and earlier this month, people will see changes to help keep everyone safe including social distancing guidelines, occupancy regulations, and the enforcement of wearing masks.
At Wood-N-Tap, the co-founder and co-owner told Channel 3 that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mandated precautions will be strictly enforced. To prepare for their re-opening of both the outdoor and indoor spaces, they started the “Tap Opening Task Force Team.”
“We’ve assigned different individuals to different areas of responsibility — from sanitation to the patio opening specialist which is now the indoor specialist, and then we’ve also offered a number if other positions of specialists," said Phil Barnett, Hartford Restaurant Group.
Customers will also see things like signage and Plexiglas.
Capacity inside restaurants will be cut down to 50-percent of normal capacity.
