NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB)- A commercial fire in North Haven is currently under investigation after officials say chemicals are posing an environmental risk in the area.
Fire crews first reported to the fire at 33 Defco Road around 4:00 a.m. after a police officer working in the area notified responders. Crews had the fire under control shortly after.
According to North Haven Fire Chief Paul Januszewski the fire alarms never went off at the building.
When firefighters arrived they noticed acids and other chemicals. Januszewski believes they may have been compromised, creating an environmental concern.
The building is shut down for the day as emergency crews will be cleaning up the area.
Januszewski said the building was inspected within the past 18 months and passed inspection then. His department is not sure why the fire alarms were never triggered.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
