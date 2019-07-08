WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – A toxic firefighting foam was leaked into the Farmington River in the Windsor area last month, the spill has now gotten the attention of the governor’s office.
A committee is now being formed to prevent this from happening again.
Two meetings were held on the issue on Monday.
One of the meetings was with U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and the second was with Governor Ned Lamont. Both are working together to make sure this issue doesn’t happen again.
Fishing along the Farmington River in the Windsor area is prohibited due to the spill.
Up to 50,000 gallons of water and PFAS foam stored at Bradley International Airport leaked into the Farmington River last month.
The area affected starts from the Poquonack Avenue area to where it dumps into the Connecticut River.
The town of Windsor alerted residents and fisherman to not eat any fish caught in that area.
“It’s been determined to be safe for recreational use, but please don’t eat any fish that are taken out,” said Donald Trinks, Mayor of Windsor.
Yellow signs are posted saying not to eat the fish, but you have to look carefully to find them.
Boating and swimming are allowed, but officials are also concerned for homeowners who have wells in the area.
There are up to 20 private wells in Windsor.
Trinks, along with Blumenthal, talked about the impacts this foam could have on people.
“We know it causes cancer, thyroid disease, liver damage. We want to know all of the health effects,” Blumehthal said.
PFAS are in items people use all the time such as sunscreen, laundry detergent, as well as some frying pans and paint.
"PFAS is included in so many products that we come into everyday use with, but the risk is highly toxic at the most minimal levels and stays for years and years," Lamont said.
Local officials say they want it to be deemed hazardous and Blumenthal plans to take that to the federal level.
Testing has been done in that stretch of the river.
Officials say the results were high on the first day, but it has decreased significantly.
Those who live along the river are still concerned.
If you have eaten the fish, DEEP officials say not to be alarmed.
The problem is with long-term exposure, but not short term. Officials do say not to eat the fish until the advisory is lifted.
"It does have an impact on our children from mother to child, as well as linking it to cancer, testicular cancer as well," said Commissioner Renee Coleman-Mitchell, Department of Public Health.
For more information on PFAS, click here.
