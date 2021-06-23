MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A divide in Middletown over school resource officers.
Some parents say they want them to stay, while others want to see them gone.
A committee voted Wednesday night on recommendations to send to the board of education now that the district’s SRO agreement is about to expire.
Most people on the committee say they want to keep SROs in schools, but update the policies.
A viewer sent us a video showing a fight between students last month at Middletown High School.
Although Middletown school resource officers are not allowed to intervene in fights, some parents say it’s one reason why they want them in their children’s hallways.
"I think they should stay if we have the resources there. I feel like the kids should see them and feel secure," Middletown resident Jessica Albrinicoles tells us.
An SRO exploratory committee tasked with reviewing the function and policies of SROs weighed in on the matter.
The committee is made of school staff, board of education members, community members, and police officers.
"I think pulling police out of the public schools is a dangerous precedent," said Middletown Police Sgt. Bill Porter.
While some committee members say SROs keep students safe, others say they’re concerned about their presence intimidating students.
"I'm concerned that what may be a perception of safety for you all is actually a real danger to me and mine," Diana Martinez says.
But other members say it’s more complex than keeping or removing SROs.
"We have to do this under a youth centered model and really making sure that our SROs are trained in youth development," Middletown Youth Services director Justin Carbonella stated.
Ultimately, the committee voted on eleven recommendations.
A majority voted to keep the SRO program while updating the memorandum of understanding and expanding to youth centered training.
Last year, the conversation of taking SROs out of schools hit the state house as a police accountability bill was being drafted.
Another SRO bill was drafted, but didn’t pass this session.
"I feel like the police presence is necessary, given everything that is happening," Middletown resident Joyce Sterry added.
The eleven recommendations will now be sent to the board of education.
It will ultimately be up to the board to decide how the district moves forward with SROs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.