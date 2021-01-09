(WFSB) -- With less than two weeks left in his term, President Donald Trump has been permanently suspended from Twitter.
On Friday, Twitter banned his account, which has more than 88 million followers and tens of thousands of tweets.
Trump used the powerful tool to communicate directly with the American people for more than a decade.
“He’s not going to have the same reach as he did, and that is a major disadvantage to him getting out whatever message he wants, unfiltered,” said Adam Chiara, assistant professor of communication at the University of Hartford.
In a statement, Twitter said the decision was “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”
In response, the president used the official @POTUS account on Twitter, publishing a lengthy statement that included “we will not be silenced.”
Twitter swiftly deleted the tweets and said further use of that account will be limited.
“I know we throw out the word ‘unprecedented’ a lot, but this really is. No other world leader has been banned from Twitter. He is the first one,” Chiara said.
Chiara said Twitter’s decision to ban President Trump serves as a defining moment.
“This is a moment now that will be compared and analyzed for years to come as we try to decide, what can these platforms, what should they keep up on their platforms and what should they take down,” Chiara said.
While some have applauded Twitter’s decision to crack down on the president, the platform’s move has also raised questions surrounding censorship.
Chiara says private companies have the right to censor. The question is, should they.
“It’s freedom of expression, not freedom of speech here. And what I mean by that is Twitter is a private company, they decide what goes on their platforms and not. You might not like the decisions that they make, but it is not a First Amendment issue here,” Chiara explains.
The commander-in-chief has used the platform extensively over the course of his time in office. Now, he and some of his supporters may turn to other platforms.
Chiara adds that this is just the start of what’s going to lead to a very different looking social media and digital landscape.
“Let’s not underestimate what an impact this is going to have moving forward. This is just going to open the door. There’s going to be debates, regulation possibly coming through the federal government,” he said.
