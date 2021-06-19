HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Communities across the country are widely celebrating Juneteenth.
It comes after President Biden signed the observance into a federal holiday earlier this week.
In the capital city, the festivities included music, dance, and support for black businesses.
Despite the scattered rain and thunder, the energy at Bushnell Park today was electrifying.
There’s so much to celebrate, especially given what’s happened in recent days and the last year.
While 2021 marks the first-ever celebration, for places like Hartford, this is nothing new for black people.
Juneteenth refers to when enslaved people in Texas learned they were free more than two years after slavery ended.
This happened on June 19, hence the reference, 1865.
The capital city hosted today’s celebration at the Black Lives Matter mural, where there were performances, black vendors, and people enjoying themselves, regardless of the weather at times.
"I think it was really important. I know in the last years, Juneteenth has started to become something, are starting to pay attention to, and it’s just really nice. Towns do actual celebrations and stuff like that to commemorate it," Amy O'Korie of Manchester said.
While many enjoyed the celebration, plenty said there’s still more work ahead when it comes to equality, justice, and opportunity.
To check out more events happening across the state, click here.
