HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A key Food and Drug Administration vote was in favor of a smaller Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine dose for children ages 5 to 11.

Connecticut is preparing to vaccinate the age group.

State health officials prepare to roll out Pfizer vaccine to younger kids once it's approved With the Food and Drug Administration’s advisory panel giving the green light on Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, state health officials are preparing to roll out the vaccine to younger kids here in Connecticut.

The state expects to have nearly 100,000 kid-size doses of Pfizer’s vaccine.

Once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives the shot the green light, children could start getting vaccinated in Connecticut as soon as Nov. 4.

There are approximately 280,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 in the state.

The state Department of Public Health said the expected approval of the vaccine for the age group is major step forward in the vaccine rollout. Health officials said an authorized vaccine for nearly all school-aged children will help keep schools open and safe.

"When we make these kinds of decisions, it’s all based on one thing: Would we give this vaccine to our own children?" said Dr. Paul Offit, member, FDA Vaccines Advisory Committee. "I think no one would have said ‘yes’ if they weren't willing to give it to their own children."

In trials, Pfizer said its vaccine was over 90 percent effective at preventing at children from getting sick.

The state ordered more than 51,000 doses while pharmacies are expected to receive roughly 45,000 doses in the first allocation. Children will be able to get the vaccine at pediatrician offices, pharmacies, school-based clinics and other locations like health departments.

"[We're] working very closely with our physicians and your primary care doctors, but you also have to remember a lot of these kids don’t have a primary care doctor," Lamont said.

Vaccine providers such as UConn Health said they are ready to vaccinate the new group.

The state reported roughly 90-percent of the population 12 and older has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 shot.

In New Haven, they routinely have pop-up vaccine clinics. Those aren’t going away, but the city will soon start to turn its attention to children.

In the Elm City, 56 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, but that means 44 percent are still not.

The mayor said a good chunk of that includes kids under the age of 12 who are currently ineligible.

With that expected to change next week, the city is already making plans.

Following the lead of the president and the governor, they expect pediatricians to take the lead as families are more comfortable with their own doctors.

In a big city like New Haven, there are plenty of kids who might not regularly go to a doctor, or they get their healthcare through a local school-based clinic.

So the city says it will be working with its health department and board of education making sure they have a combination of small clinics at schools and large scale clinics as well, something they did last spring at high schools when the vaccine was opened up for kids 12 and over.

“I was literally just on the phone with our health director, Director Bond, and it’s a pretty fast-moving situation because the approvals are coming next week, and so she has confidence we will be prepared with the smaller doses to make sure we’re able to give people access to the vaccine rather quickly,” Mayor Justin Elicker said.

The city said it’s not just planning clinics, but also educating families in advance so that they can make the best decision for their children.